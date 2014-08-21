New Safety Enhancements Debut At Denver Public Schools For Fall

DENVER (CBS4)- New safety enhancements are debuting at Denver Public Schools as students head back to class for the fall session.

The system includes new ID badges for all employees. There are also duress buttons in every school.

New safety measures debut at Denver Public Schools this fall (credit: CBS)

"That will automatically lock the school down and play an announcement to tell teachers to perform lockdown procedures," said DPS Chief of Safety and Security Michael Eaton.

New card readers are also in all schools. During any school lockdown those card readers will lock out anyone who is not a police officer or involved with security.

The card readers will also help keep students and staff from entering a dangerous situation.

Students return to class at Denver Public Schools on Monday, Aug. 25.

The safety enhancements were funded by a voter-approved bond in 2012.