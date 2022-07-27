NEW REWARD: $10,000 offered for information on Ma Kaing's death

Community Leaders Want Action After A Woman Was Killed By A Stray Bullet Near Colfax

Denver Police announced a new $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Ma Kaing in Denver. Police responded to the area near 13th Avenue and Xenia Street on July 15.

Ma Kaing via CBS

There, Kaing was shot by a stray bullet as she was unloading groceries. The random bullet was apparently fired from a park across the street. Police declared her death a homicide.

Kaing, 47, is beloved in her community - many saying she took care of those around her. On Wednesday morning, community leaders demanded actions from police for more presence in the area and better response.

Earlier this week, CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass uncovered several 911 calls on the night of Kaing's death were put on hold for more than three minutes.

Denver authorities say the shot was detected by the cities' ShotSpotter technology, and an officer was immediately dispatched and was at the scene within five minutes of being dispatched. They say paramedics arrived within the next minute.