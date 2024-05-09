New rapid bus transit making its way to Denver in 2027, public feedback wanted

A new travel system is making its way to a popular highway in the Denver metro area that thousands of drivers use every single day. The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on a new bus system to run on Federal Boulevard. This new bus transit will span 18 miles on Federal from Dartmouth to 120th.

CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison tells CBS News Colorado Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod the project is currently in the design stage. Once it's created, it will work like a light rail system. Travelers will come to the station, buy their ticket, and take a ride. CDOT tells CBS News Colorado this is a priority project in their 10-year plan that is vital to travelers as Federal is a very popular highway.

Federal and Dartmouth CBS

"It's a very highly traveled area along Federal Boulevard," Rollison said. "It is one of the highest travel routes that we have in our system. We have a lot of pedestrians that are using Federal Boulevard. We have a lot of motorists using Federal Boulevard. Cyclists. We have all types of motor users."

Construction for this project is set to start in 2027 and the service is expected to start in 2030. There will be public meetings for the public to get involved. They can be found below:

Thursday, May 9

5 - 7 p.m.

Hampden Hall, Englewood Civic Center 2nd floor

1000 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO 80110

Monday, May 13

5 - 7 p.m.

CDOT Headquarters

2829 W Howard Pl, Denver, CO 80204

RSVP at FederalBlvdBRT@gmail.com to save time when you arrive

Wednesday, May 15

5 - 7 p.m.

The MAC

3295 W 72nd Ave, Westminster, CO 80030