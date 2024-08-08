New parking machines at Denver International Airport designed to improve experience for travelers

The Denver International Airport is installing new machines to make it easier for travelers to park and pay. The installation of the new FLASH machines is expected to last three weeks and only bring minimal traffic backups in the area.

New parking machines at Denver International Airport are designed to improve the experience for travelers. CBS

Senior Vice President of Parking and Commercial Transportation for DIA Mark Nagel met with CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod to discuss the installation of these new machines. Nagel tells Sherrod they are working quickly to get these machines installed to fix their biggest issue, printing tickets.

As of Thursday morning, there are already 15 Flash kiosk systems installed across parking lots at DIA. There will be at least 120 more installed across more than one hundred of their parking areas.

Denver International Airport is upgrading its parking lot/garage payment kiosks. DIA

Nagel tells CBS Colorado the new Flash systems are rock solid, have better software, and are more reliable and more durable. The old systems were having problems reading traveler's tickets. This new FLASH system will print in infrared, meaning it will be much easier to read. This will also include license plate readers and automatic vehicle identification tag readers.

"There will be a slight delay on the exits depending on if they pick the right lane by the exits with either the new system or the old system," Nagel said. "It will take a little longer for us to process the payment fee. We are going to work through this. We have a lot of staff on hand for those days. We will make sure this is as seamless as possible."

An image of the new Flash machine tickets at DIA parking facilities. DIA

The new FLASH system will be installed by Aug. 22 but the big rollout of the systems will not be announced until they are fully operational. This project will cost $21 million, providing contract work and equipment over the next seven years. This is all airport revenue funded.

Parking representatives will be staffed 24/7 through the equipment transition phase to help travelers navigate the changes. For more information, call DEN Parking Services at 303-342-7275.