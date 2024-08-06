Denver International Airport gets a parking upgrade

Parking gets an upgrade at Denver International Airport

Travelers at Denver International Airport will soon have a better parking experience thanks to some upgrades being installed this month. DIA will update its parking lot/garage kiosks to more current technology.

Denver International Airport is upgrading its parking lot/garage payment kiosks. DIA

The new machines are known as Flash machines and, according to DIA, will provide a more efficient and easy experience for travelers exiting parking lots. All customer parking areas will be upgraded.

Some of the new features include thermal-printed barcodes on tickets that can last up to 30 days in direct sunlight. The older machines used ink-printed tickets that are more likely to fade. The new equipment also increases the likelihood of consistent receipt printing, according to DIA. The updated license plate readers can automatically calculate parking fees in case a driver loses the ticket.

An image of the new Flash machine tickets at DIA parking facilities. DIA

The replacement process is scheduled to begin Tuesday and is expected to be completed by Aug. 22. During this time, both old and new machines will be in place. Drivers who enter the parking facilities with the older gray machines will need to exit through the older machines and the same process with the new Flash machines.

The old DIA parking kiosks. DIA

Parking representatives will be staffed 24/7 through the equipment transition phase to help travelers navigate the changes.

For more information, call DEN Parking Services at 303-342-7275.