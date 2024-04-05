New motorized wheelchairs make outdoors accessible to all visitors to open space area in Aurora

There's a new vehicle turning heads at Star K Ranch open space in Aurora.

"Whenever I take it out, people are really excited," said Mila Ringo a naturist at Star K Ranch. "This is a really great tool, for people who have mobility issues. There's also plenty of, invisible disabilities that can limit how far somebody can walk."

Mila Ringo demonstrates how an Action Trackchair works CBS

Aurora's Open Space and Natural Resources Division has purchased two Action Trackchairs. One for Star K Ranch and one for the Plains Conservation Center. They are all terrain wheelchairs that can be rented for up to two hours for free by anybody who may have a hard time getting around the parks.

"The main goal is to allow you to go out into our open spaces and then come back safely," said Kristin Memmott a natural resources specialist.

Kristin Memmott CBS

She says just based on who they see visiting their open space areas, they could tell these chairs were going to be a good investment.

"We do see people out on her trails and we want to ensure that they have access to all parts down to the creek on snowy days, up and over some of our hills," said Memmott.

She says perhaps more importantly having these Trackchairs available lets people know the outdoors is for everyone.

"It makes people, I think, feel welcome," said Memmott.

"We've gotten lots of, lots of interest in it," said Ringo.

Mila Ringo bird watching from an Action Trackchair CBS

She says people have been steadily booking appointments to use the chairs online and she can see why.

"There's definitely it seems that there's a, gap that is being filled with the Trackchair. And we've already had a lot of folks who talk to us about, a family member they have, or a friend, somebody who's coming into town who they say, 'well, this would be great. I'd be able to take them out on the trails,'" said Ringo.

You can rent a chair online on the city of Aurora's Website. Soon, the city will be building an accessible play and discover area right at Star K Ranch as well.