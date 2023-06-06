Watch CBS News
New law strengthens existing equal pay for equal work law

By Shaun Boyd

/ CBS Colorado

A new law adds teeth to Colorado's equal pay for equal work requirements. Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation aimed at strengthening existing law by requiring the Colorado Department of Labor to mediate complaints, provide legal assistance to women who file a claim, and order compliance when an employer is found at fault.

In the past, the Labor Department was authorized but not required to take action.

State Sen. Jessie Danielson, one of the bill sponsors, says it helps ensure that future generations of women, like her 5-year-old daughter Isabelle, won't have to endure wage discrimination.

"The percentage of American women protected by equal pay provisions is rapidly increasing as other states follow suit," said Danielson.

Danielson also sponsored the original law four years ago. She says when that law took effect, one in six women had equal pay protections. Today, she says, one in four women do.

