New law changes how Colorado teenagers receive driver's permit, more course hours required

The State of Colorado is introducing a new law that will enhance road safety and provide the highest levels of driver training.

Colorado law HB24-1021 will update requirements for obtaining a driver permit starting Jan 1, 2027. The new regulations require:

Colorado State Patrol Minors who are 15 years of age or older and under 18 years of age to complete a 30-hour driver education course, which may include an online course, approved by the Department of Revenue; and

Minors who are 18 years of age and older to either complete a 30-hour driver education course, which may include an online course, approved by the department or a 4-hour prequalification driver awareness program approved by the department.

The act requires a minor who is under 21 years of age to successfully complete an instruction program in motorcycle safety that is approved by the Colorado State Patrol before being issued an instruction permit to drive a motorcycle.

The act authorizes the following individuals who hold a valid Colorado driver's license to supervise a minor's driving under a permit:

The minor's parent or stepparent;

The minor's grandparent with power of attorney;

An individual who is 21 years of age or older and who signed the affidavit of liability;

The minor's foster parent who signed the affidavit of liability;

An approved driver education instructor;

An alternate permit supervisor who is 21 years of age or older and is appointed by the person who signed the affidavit of liability; and

If the minor is a foster child, an individual authorized to supervise the foster child.

The act authorizes the issuance of a temporary driver's license or temporary minor driver's license, which temporary license is valid for up to one year unless extended by the Department of Revenue and which immediately becomes invalid upon issuance of a permanent driver's license or upon refusal for good cause.

Colorado State Patrol

The act prohibits a person who has been convicted of certain violent or sexual crimes from providing behind-the-wheel driving instruction to minors and at-risk adults. A commercial driving school is prohibited from employing such a driving instructor to provide behind-the-wheel driving instruction to minors and at-risk adults. Each instructor employed by a commercial driving school must obtain a fingerprint-based criminal history record check to verify that the instructor has not committed a disqualifying crime.

Colorado State Patrol says this new law will provide education and safety training to our next generation of drivers. Just in 2025 alone, almost 1,500 crashes were caused by teenagers distracted by their phones and speeding.

"All it takes is a moment to change your life, Krystal Salazar, Owner, Affordable Driving School, said. "All it takes is you looking down as you're traveling at 70 miles an hour on the freeway, and you look down for two seconds; you have gone about 500 feet."

With these 30 hours required for teenagers, places like Affordable Driving School in Parker are offering courses. Instructors say in these classes, these new drivers will go over depth perception, the rules of the roads, sign meanings, speed limits, what happens when you get pulled over, emergency situations and how to be a good defensive driver.

Instructors say the biggest issues they see with new drivers are not paying enough attention on the road and focusing too much on devices. This is why they are always at the top of the list of crashes.

Colorado State Patrol

"People don't take into consideration that blind spot detection can be thrown off by sun glare, electronic malfunction, and weather, Salazar said. "Never rely on your vehicle to drive for you. Even if you have those advanced safety features, nothing will ever take you away from operating a vehicle."

These new sets of rules will start on Jan 1, 2027. Any teenager currently in a program will not be impacted by this new law.

Parents who are interested in Affordable Driving School can find information online.