New interchange in Denver metro area provides better access to Sable Boulevard, E-470

A new diamond interchange is opening to help alleviate heavy traffic in the northeast corner of the Denver metro area. The new interchange can be found at the intersection of Sable Boulevard and E-470 in Brighton.

Adams County and E-470 staff say this project is about four years in the making.

The interchange will open to traffic and pedestrians around 2 p.m. Monday. After four years of discussing funding, accessibility and how the interchange will alleviate traffic, the construction itself only took about 14 months.

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Now, there are new ramps and four widened lanes on the bridge, with turn lanes in the middle. E-470 staff says the interchange was always meant to have eight lanes. There are also new sidewalks, and the bridge is new, providing access for cars and pedestrians around the area.

As Brighton continues to see growth with traffic and businesses, E-470 staff says this project is essential.

"We just need more access as a lot of traffic gets off at 120th and US 85," Joe Donahue, Executive Director of E-470 Public Highway Authority. "It will help alleviate traffic and allow it to move more smoothly through the region so it's not all accumulating at 120th going westbound in the evening and eastbound in the morning."

Donahue said the intersection of Sable Boulevard and E-470 was not the initially planned site for the interchange. This came as the demand at this site was higher.

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The total cost for this project was $35 million. E-470 and Adams County staff worked together to discuss how the funding would be split. Donahue said there was land acquisition because of the ramps.

Although the interchange opens to vehicles Monday afternoon, the toll lanes will not be in effect for another two weeks. This means that those who drive through this area will not be charged. Starting Aug 10, that will change, and drivers will be charged. E-470 staff say they will keep their rates low, as they have not changed over the last eight years.

Donahue says E-470 opened back in 2002. The highway is aging, so they will do research on improvements.