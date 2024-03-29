New indoor mercado brings opportunities and fun to Aurora

On Friday, as workers put the finishing touches on the outside of La Plaza Colorado mercado on Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora, small business owners finished setting up their new stalls.

La Plaza Colorado is an indoor market where shoppers can get pretty much anything they want. It opened for business Friday morning.

"Our neighbors across the street. They sell hats and they sell boots that are handmade. We have our other neighbors who are importing, you know, jewelry from a different country. There's a place to eat, there's a place to get your haircut and do your nails and, you know, we're doing local dog treats," said Itzel Gutierrez the owner of Native Raw Eats.

She has been selling her homemade dog and cat treats online and at farmer's markets for a while now, but she says it was time to take a chance and open a brick-and-mortar location.

"I mean the worst thing that could happen is we help a few pups along the way," said Gutierrez.

Vendors like Itzel can lease an outdoor space at La Plaza Colorado for $150 or an indoor spot for $300. La Plaza Colorado doesn't conduct credit checks and the lease agreement is 30 days. So, there's no long-term commitment if things don't work out. Itzel says it's a huge opportunity.

"La Plaza has opened up so many doors for not only, you know, people in the Latino community, but in Colorado and in Denver and in Aurora," said Gutierrez.

The owners of La Plaza Colorado say this center is modeled after a Latino market in a Latino country. They think it will be a hit.

"We want to offer as a place for the community to gather and feel comfortable and to have fun," said owner Doug McMurrian. "We look forward to the community embracing this, and it's theirs."

They say it's the largest Latino food hall in the U.S. with 26 kitchens and 168 mercado stalls, but for Itzel, it's just the next step in her dog treat empire.

"It just makes living and achieving the American dream of being a business owner attainable," said Gutierrez.

54% of the businesses here are owned by Latinas.