New Freedom Park residents angry and sad over 'so many different losses of life' in community

After Ma Kaing's murder, Denver police promise to make safety changes in the neighborhood

In this community, the past two months have been full of anger, sadness, and lots of conversations.

Residents spoke to CBS News Colorado's Olivia Young off camera and through a representative about their feelings on efforts by Denver Police to increase safety in their community.

More than two months after Ma Kaing was killed by a stray bullet outside her apartment, her neighbors are still grieving.

"Absolutely devastated. Terrified that this could happen to someone that was so intrinsic to the fabric of this community," said Jessica McFadden with Hope Communities.

In that time, Denver Police and 911 have held regular meetings on community safety improvements

"They've made a commitment to continue to come out here and have a relationship and rebuild that trust back with this community," McFadden said.

So far, permanent lighting has been installed in New Freedom Park, and HALO cameras will soon be put in.

"Community members have said that they feel safer after having community meetings and feel listened to and actually see the things that the community has said, 'we want this and see the things go up,'" McFadden said.

Police also say they have dedicated patrols between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. -- but some residents say they aren't that frequent.

Residents also say Kaing wasn't the first community member lost to violence.

Zuwa Goro was gunned down early this year. And Eugen Karekezi was killed a year prior. As of February, Denver Police had arrested a juvenile in Goro's case.

"I think Ma was kinda the straw that broke the camel's back, but there's been so many different losses of life in this community," McFadden said.

Residents hope safety improvements will be the first step in ending the violence.

"Able to see people out there playing basketball again, which has been a minute! so already there's a sense of safety but there's a long way to go," McFadden said.

Denver Police was not available for an interview today but say they have a number of other efforts in the works, including funding safety improvements to local businesses and hiring a victim's assistant specialist.