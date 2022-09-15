Check out the new food selections at Empower Field at Mile High

Just ahead of a new season with high expectations on the field and huge crowds in the stands, the Denver Broncos and Aramark unveiled new food options at Empower Field at Mile High.

New sandwiches, drinks, well-known brands and speeding up the way you buy are coming to the stadium this year including a meatless option.

A "meatball" sub from OZO, a plant-based brand from Boulder, will be offered throughout the stadium.

Food from well-known brands such as Osteria Marco, The Cherry Cricket, and Wild Taco Tacos will be unveiled at a revamped food hall concept outside section 127. That location will also have a full-service bar featuring Breckenridge Distillery products.

Other new offerings include a Boulder Sausage hot link, a hot chicken sandwich, tots with chicken from Denver Chef Frank Bonanno will be unveiled as the Broncos look to return to the playoffs.

The Broncos provided this list of locations for Colorado-based food products.

505 Southwestern Monster Chicken Nachos

Originally from New Mexico, and headquartered in Denver, these 505 Southwestern Monster Chicken Nachos are loaded with 505SW™ Flame Roasted Green Chile, 505SW™ Restaurant Style Salsa, cheese, chicken and more (Sections 103, 110, 116, 128, 231, 303, 342, 503, 207, 511, 526, 531, 535, 539).

Boulder Sausage

With the same delicious recipe for over 50 years, and based in nearby Boulder, Colo., Boulder Sausage will be featured in Sections 100, 104, 114, 117, 128, 133, 229, 236, 303, 306, 314, 321, 332, 335, 342, 503, 520, 524, 532, 539.

Denver Cheesesteak

Shaved Sirloin, 505 Southwestern Roasted Green Chiles, Chile Con Queso (Sections 106, 131, 513, 529)

OZO Plant-Based Foods

Based in Boulder, Colo., Planterra Foods delivers plant-based burgers full of juicy flavor to the stadium experience under the OZO brand. (Sections 100, 107, 110, 130, 303, 314, 332, 342, 504, 512, 525, 530 and 538).