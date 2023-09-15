New COVID vaccine could help protect against possible "tripledemic"

New COVID vaccine on the way to pharmacies now

It is time to seek protection against the possible "tripledemic": COVID, the flu and RSV.

Sabrina Briceno a customer at the King Soopers pharmacy, near Coors Field said she is all for the vaccinations, "I have a toddler, a toddler can get sick if other people aren't taking care of their health I say go for it."

The new COVID vaccine has been approved by the FDA and it's on the way to pharmacies now.

Rommel Fontanilla is the pharmacy manager for the King Soopers on Chestnut Street in Denver.

EAGLE ROCK, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: New vaccine by Pfizer (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I took a lot of calls. I see a lot of patients when they stop by the pharmacy or call about their prescriptions. They try to see if we do have the availability for the vaccines or have received it yet," he said.

King Soopers is expecting to have the vaccine in the coming weeks. Safeway is hoping to have it even sooner. Walgreens is taking appointments for injections beginning Monday.

Then the question becomes whether to get vaccinations in one visit or separately.

Fontanilla commented, "The CDC, they do recommend it is possible to get all three at once for the immune response. If you have any side effects to any of the vaccines it all happens at once instead of spread out."

Sabrina Brecino added, "Three vaccines you get three pokes but you're already here doing it get it done at one time. People who come in for one vaccination often don't come back for the others."

The CDC is recommending everyone six months and older get the updated COVID vaccine to prevent hospitalization and death.