New COVID vaccine dose targets Omicron

While this time of year is for many all about the scares, for Laura Gomez and her family - including a brand new baby boy - it's about trying to avoid at least one fright.

Covid.

CBS

"Changing seasons and holidays, seeing more people around, that's for me, why," she said.

The vaccine dose available now is more than just another booster. It can provide better protection.

"About half of America's population doesn't actually know about these new vaccines," Heather Roth, the Immunization Branch Chief at Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, said.

CDPHE's Heather Roth. CBS

"The really exciting thing about these reformulated vaccines, they are specifically designed to offer protection against the subvariants circulating right now," Roth said.

Health official are now working to get the information out across Colorado.

A mobile vaccine clinic bus sits outside Ball Arena prior to a concert Saturday night in Denver. CBS

Roth says those who are eligible can even expect to hear directly from her department.

"We sent direct texts and emails to adults 65 and older who hadn't received this new omicron dose and today we started with the next age range," she said.

Even those as young as five can get the new dose.

CBS

For Gomez and her family, signing up to get the added protection just makes sense.

"I got all my vaccines as soon as I was able to.. so. so far it has worked out for me great," Gomez said .

You can find a list of mobile vaccine sites available here.