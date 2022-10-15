Watch CBS News
New COVID vaccine dose targets Omicron

By Karen Morfitt

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado health officials send texts, emails for COVID booster reminder
Colorado health officials send texts, emails for COVID booster reminder 02:56

While this time of year is for many all about the scares, for Laura Gomez and her family - including a brand new baby boy - it's about trying to avoid at least one fright. 

Covid. 

covid-booster-reminders-10-pkg-frame-207.png
CBS

"Changing seasons and holidays, seeing more people around, that's for me, why," she said. 

The vaccine dose available now is more than just another booster. It can provide better protection. 

"About half of America's population doesn't actually know about these new vaccines," Heather Roth, the Immunization Branch Chief at Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, said. 

covid-booster-reminders-10-pkg-frame-1185.png
CDPHE's Heather Roth. CBS

"The really exciting thing about these reformulated vaccines, they are specifically designed to offer protection against the subvariants circulating right now," Roth said.

Health official are now working to get the information out across Colorado. 

covid-booster-reminder-mn-raw-01-concatenated-175147-frame-282.png
A mobile vaccine clinic bus sits outside Ball Arena prior to a concert Saturday night in Denver. CBS

Roth says those who are eligible can even expect to hear directly from her department. 

"We sent direct texts and emails to adults 65 and older who hadn't received this new omicron dose and today we started with the next age range," she said.

Even those as young as five can get the new dose. 

screenshot-2022-10-15-145007.jpg
CBS

For Gomez and her family, signing up to get the added protection just makes sense.

"I got all my vaccines as soon as I was able to.. so. so far it has worked out for me great," Gomez said .

 You can find a list of mobile vaccine sites available here.

Karen Morfitt
karen-morfitt.jpg

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 news team in August 2013. As a Colorado native and proud CSU Ram, she is thrilled to be reporting the news in her home state.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 2:57 PM

