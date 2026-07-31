New Colorado law requires parent approval before minors can get motorcycle permit

A new Colorado law will require parents or legal guardians to sign off before a minor can obtain a motorcycle permit. It's a change supporters hope will improve safety as electric motorcycles become increasingly popular among teens.

Previously, anyone 21 or older could authorize a minor's motorcycle permit application. Beginning August 12, only a parent or legal guardian can provide that approval.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Hunter Mathews said the change comes as troopers see more young riders choosing electric motorcycles instead of cars.

Participants in an e-bike class wait for their turn on the track CBS

"As these devices become more popular across the state, we have been seeing a lot of minors, and even into young adults, that are using these devices rather than driving a car," Mathews said.

As these vehicles become more accessible, CSP has seen the number of crashes involving teens increase.

"We're seeing a lot more crashes involving these e-motorcycles and e-bikes," Mathews said. "Some of these e-motorcycles can go up to 40, 50 miles per hour. With that, the stopping distance is just exponentially larger than it would be in a car."

Jim Wilson, owner of Ride On Motorcycle Training, said he regularly gets calls from parents asking whether their children can take motorcycle classes on electric bikes. Wilson said many of the electric motorcycles popular with teens are designed as off-road dirt bikes and cannot legally be ridden on public streets.

A group of riding e-bikes on a city street captured on dashcam video Colorado State Patrol

"I really think parents are mixing up the e-bikes and the e-motos," he said. "They think it's legal for their kid to ride it around, but it's technically not a legal vehicle for the street."

On the other hand, CSP says many parents don't realize the vehicle they're buying is legally considered a motorcycle. They're purchasing vehicles without understanding the rules that come with them.

"A lot of the education isn't coming from the vendors that are selling the e-bikes or e-motorcycles," Matthews said. "We're seeing a lot of parents buy these devices basically blind."

Dashcam footage captures an e-bike rider driving dangerously near a vehicle on a city street Colorado State Patrol

Supporters say requiring a parent or guardian's signature will help ensure families understand those responsibilities before a teen gets a permit.

Wilson, whose training school already requires a parent or guardian to sign minors into a class, hopes the change encourages more young riders to seek professional instruction.

"I don't want to see the kids get hurt," Wilson said. "Hopefully the parents will take the initiative to get their child into some kind of training so they learn how to ride that motorcycle."

For those who opt to buy an e-Motorcycle, the rider must have a valid driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement, a valid registration, and proof of insurance. The minimum age for a motorcycle license in Colorado is 16, and minors are required to wear a helmet.

Mathews said families should also remember that local governments may have additional ordinances regulating electric motorcycles and encouraged riders to check the rules where they live before taking to the road.