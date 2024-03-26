New Aurora rehab offers quality care, despite income

A facility that was once a nursing home is now helping people overcome addiction. Avenues Recovery Center is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation network with locations across the country. Their new Colorado location is already a vital resource for those struggling in Aurora.

When the campus located at 1820 Potomac Street finishes renovations, the facility will have 130 beds. Avenues recently had its grand opening and they're already at capacity.

"Unfortunately, there is a waitlist. We could fill up overnight if we wanted to. We're being really intentional about making sure that we build this community slowly so that we are providing the best care possible," said Charice Putnam, clinical director at Avenues

Avenues Recovery offers a comprehensive range of services, including detoxification, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and outpatient addiction treatment.

They provide personalized addiction treatment to both Medicaid and private insurance patients. Putnam says it's a unique feature they saw a need for in the community.

"We have folks who are coming to us who are houseless. We have folks coming to us who have master's degrees," said Putnam. "We want to make sure that everyone gets high-quality treatment, the best that we can possibly provide, no matter what your socio-economic status is, no matter what walk of life you come from."

Medicaid is what made getting care for patients like Lindzee Lewis possible.

"I found myself homeless, on the streets and really struggling. I lost everything. That was like, the low of low for me," said Lewis, who'd struggled with drug addiction. "I hadn't been sober in almost 10 years, you know, so this was all very new."

Lewis is now one of Avenue's alumni and has since graduated to a sober living facility.

She says their focus on community-based treatment has helped her be successful.

Putnam says they've graduated six individuals so far, all ranging from 45 to 60 days of sobriety.

"We partner with community providers to connect folks after they leave here. We connect people with peer support coaches, sober living, local AA and NA. When they leave here, they're not just left to their own devices. We make sure that they have a really solid aftercare plan with community partners," said Putnam.

Although there is a waitlist, Putnam says don't let that stop you from reaching out about securing a future spot.

Lewis says it's the best decision she's ever made.

"Addiction is rough. It's very rough. But if you want it bad enough, you can do it," said Lewis.

For more information visit Avenues Recovery or call 720-640-8080