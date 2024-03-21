New 90-day Colorado climate forecast has good and bad news

The monthly climate forecast is out from the NOAA NWS Climate Prediction Center and there is good news and bad news for Colorado heading full on into the Spring season. The two periods the outlook examines is first the 30 day forecast and then the 90 day outlook which includes April, May and June.

The new report reveals what we might be facing for both temperature and precipitation over the next few months. The new drought monitor this week has western and south-west Colorado still trapped in dry to moderate drought conditions and the climate outlook for that region doesn't look too promising.

The 30 day or April outlook for temperature has about 2/3rds of the state with equal or normal chances of average temperatures. Not bad for those areas for Spring. But, a big chunk of south/southwest Colorado is looking slightly above average that could be a hot spring for that area.

Then we look at the April outlook for precipitation. At or above normal would be a good place to be. This time around though looks pretty dry over most of central and southwestern zones of the state. Those spots are slightly below normal or drier than normal for the month. Remember that area is still in the dry to moderate position on the drought monitor. The majority of the rest of Colorado is looking normal or average with the extreme northeast corner coming in slightly above normal. That is good for water in that area.

Switching gears to the 90 day or three month climate run going into June. The temperature outlook shows almost all of western, central and southern parts of the state to be hotter than normal for the period.

The hotter the average west and south will then be teamed up with equal chances or normal precipitation which could still be okay if the precipitation pattern comes in normal since the months of April, May and June tend to deliver good moisture to those areas during this part of the year.

The area with good news for Spring-time moisture is the Front Range and northeastern part of the state including the Denver Metro Area. With these regions coming in slightly above normal for precipitation.