Colorado actor/advocate Jeremiah Daniels brings energy, attention to Down syndrome

A Colorado teen is bringing new energy and attention to Down Syndrome. Jeremiah Daniels, of Aurora, stars in a movie that is now available on Netflix. He also spoke on a panel to open the 6th International Conference of the Trisomy 21 Research Society, a conference that brings Down syndrome researchers from around the world together to compare research.

"Who is your favorite superhero, and what is your superpower," Jeremiah was asked during the panel discussion.

"Myself," he replied with a laugh and the audience laughs along with him. "My superhero is my father, and I run fast like Mr. Flash."

CBS

He calls his father his superhero, but Jeremiah, himself, has done a lot to bring attention to his community. Just sharing his hopes and dreams at the start of the T21RS conference is a milestone.

"It's just something that I never through we would be a part of, and we gained more information today then probably in our whole time of him being born," Terrance Daniels, Jeremiah's father, said of appearing on the panel.

Since Jeremiah was born, research into Down syndrome and its related conditions has increased significantly. Lifespan for people with Down syndrome has doubled, and there are new therapies in the approval pipeline.

"When you have a clinical trial you're looking at a therapy or drug that is going to elongate life and improve the health outcomes of people with Down syndrome. That's where it becomes meaningful for me as a mom of Sophia and the parents and the community," said Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

In addition to the conference, Jeremiah is eagerly anticipating the distribution of his film "Color Book."

"This weekend is amazing ... allows to be a superstar on 'Color Book,'" he told CBS Colorado anchor Michael Spencer.

The movie is the story of a father's relationship with his son in the wake of tragedy. Jeremiah made the movie two-years ago when he was 12.

CBS

"It's a father/son story. It's one that we don't see very often if ever, especially within the African American community, so that in itself is significant," Terrance Daniels said.

The film has won some 30 awards at film festivals around the world, and now a popular streaming service is showing it.

"We're going to celebrate. We're going to have some popcorn, some icy machines, and some red carpets," Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah's steaming debut comes on Father's Day weekend, making the holiday even more special this year.

"Father's Day. I love you. I love you so much, Dad. And then I love you so much that you're my heart, and you're my dad, and then I'm going to take you to Ruth Cris. I love you, Dad," Jeremiah said as he gave his dad a kiss on the cheek.

LINK: 6th International Conference of the Trisomy 21 Research Society