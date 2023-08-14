Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough bars because they may contain wood fragments

Nestlé has recalled its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar because the snacks may contain wood fragments.

The recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, is limited to two batches of the Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bar produced on April 24 and 25.

The FDA has not received any reports of illnesses or deaths related to the product but decided to recall the product "out of an abundance of caution" following "a small number" of calls from consumers, according to the notice.

The recall includes Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K with corresponding "best by" dates 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The recall includes Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K with corresponding "best by" dates 8/22/23 and 10/23/23. Consumers who have purchased the affected cookie dough bars should not eat the potentially contaminated dough, but return the product to the store where it was purchased to get a replacement or refund, the manufacturer said.

The recall does not affect any other varieties of Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough in "break and bake" bars, rolls, tubs or any other Nestlé Toll House product, including Edible cookie dough.

Nestle did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

Customers can contact Nestlé USA at 1-800-681-1678 for more information.