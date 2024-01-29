Neighbors mourn woman struck, killed by car while walking on sidewalk

Tire marks on the sidewalk hint at the tragic accident that happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday, at 92nd Avenue and Pecos Street in Federal Heights. The identity of the female pedestrian killed is still unknown.

A Ford Mustang struck and killed a woman walking on the sidewalk before crashing into a tree. CBS

Witnesses and nearby businesses are sharing their sadness that a woman lost her life, while simply walking on the sidewalk.

"You never know when you're just walking and all of a sudden…" Jose Aguir said.

Aguir is remembering a woman he didn't know, killed just feet from his business Sunday morning.

"It's very heartbreaking, you know, because they still don't know, we don't know, who she is yet. Yesterday I lit two candles for her," said Aguir.

Security camera video from another business captured the crash. It shows the light-colored Ford Mustang veering off the road.

"When he was coming down, he took out these trees, and the victim, she was literally right here," said Aguir, while gesturing to damaged trees on the sidewalk.

Security camera video captured the crash that shows a Ford Mustang veering off the road and striking a pedestrian at 92nd Avenue and Pecos Street. Surveillance video

In addition to striking the woman, the car hit two trees and a sign for Aguir's business. In the process, losing a tire and damaging Aguir's cousin's car.

"My cousin ran out 'cause she saw something on top of her truck. She came out and then she saw that he was right here," said Aguir.

Aguir says his cousin helped the critically injured driver.

"She told me that he was choking in his own blood so she and a next-door neighbor and another gentleman helped get the guy out of the vehicle," said Aguir.

Witnesses say the car was going very fast on 92nd Avenue when the crash took place. It's unclear if a mechanical problem, a medical issue, or impairment of the driver, were factors.

But Aguir says it's not the first accident he's seen on the busy street.

A woman walking on the sidewalk was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang at 92nd Avenue and Pecos Street in Federal Heights. CBS

"It's crazy because this intersection's very dangerous, very, very dangerous, there are accidents here all the time," said Aguir.

He'll keep a candle lit for the unknown woman who lost her life.

Police say that the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They aren't sharing an update on his condition or if any charges will be filed against him. Both Federal Heights and Thornton police are continuing to investigate.