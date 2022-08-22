Watch CBS News
Last Remaining Nederland Police Officer Resigns

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The town of Nederland no longer employs any sworn police officers. 

Marshal Jennifer Fine-Loven submitted her resignation to the city last Friday. Her last day on the job will be September 30th. 

The town is working with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to provide coverage in the city, and is searching for an interim Marshal to start as soon as possible. The town will work with a consultant on an "extensive" recruitment campaign.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 1:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

