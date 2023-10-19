Watch CBS News
Nearly 60 goats rescued from overcrowded farm property in southern Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A nonprofit animal rescue in southern Colorado has nearly 60 baby and mama goats to care for after the animals were rescued from an overcrowded farm property. The nonprofit Outpaws based in Peyton stepped in to help when the owner contacted them. 

  The nonprofit animal rescue Outpaws saved nearly 60 goats from a property south of Fountain, Colorado.  CBS

There were so many goats that the rescue could only take the mothers and babies for the initial trip but promised to come back for the males. 

Outpaws' founder Carrier Thornburgh said the goats' previous owner did the right thing by reaching out. 

"All we're waiting for is to finish the vetting which will be next week," said Thornburgh. "Farm animals need just as much help as dogs and cats. People in Colorado tend to love our dogs and our cats. And all animals are just as deserving." 

The next step is preparing the goats for new homes. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 12:47 PM

