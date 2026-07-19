Nearly 5,000 gather at Denver's Washington Park for Donor Dash 2026

Nearly 5,000 people gathered at Washington Park in Denver for Donor Dash 2026, an event recognizing the impact of organ and tissue donation.

The event brought together people who have received transplants, those currently waiting for a donor and families impacted by donation.

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Steve Rico is among those waiting.

Rico says he is in stage four kidney failure and is recovering from two strokes. He has been on the transplant waiting list for two years.

While he waits for a donor, Rico says he attended Donor Dash to support others who may one day need a transplant.

"It's more of a thing for me to promote someone who is in desperate need today," Rico said. "When it's time for desperate need in my life, hopefully that time will be for me."

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Scott Pinkney received a liver transplant 14 years ago after living with undiagnosed hepatitis C for more than three decades.

Pinkney received his liver from an unknown donor. He now works to recognize donors whose identities may never be known to the people whose lives they helped save.

"There's thousands of people who don't know who their donor is, and today we're here to honor those people," Pinkney said.

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Organ and tissue donation can help save and improve the lives of people waiting for transplants.

"Donations are a beautiful thing," Pinkney said. "It saves lives, improves lives, changes lives."