Nearly 500 Weld County families to get homes through largest Habitat for Humanity project in Colorado

Colorado's largest Habitat for Humanity project, one of the biggest in the western United States, is officially underway in Greeley.

Thanks to northern Coloradans' donations and federal funding, nearly 500 Weld County families will be shown a pathway to home ownership in the coming years.

The community will be located along the Greeley and Evans border near the intersection of 29th Avenue and 32nd Street, and will be called "Hope Springs." The community will feature 491 units of affordable mixed-rate housing. Some families will live in single-family homes, while others will be given access to apartment-style housing.

"Today was just monumental for the city of Greeley and Northern Colorado," said Cheri Witt-Brown, executive director of Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity. "It is a pretty big deal."

CBS

The land and water rights to the property were donated by local home builder Richmark Companies. Ownership originally purchased the 40-acre property with the intent of drilling for oil. However, they were approached by Habitat for Humanity and felt a calling to do otherwise with the land.

Business owners, elected officials, city employees and even Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort gathered to help break ground on the new project which could have homes being built by October of 2023. Some funding for the project was secured by Senator John Hickenlooper's office via his congressional district spending budget.

"With our affordable housing crisis, we have set out on our mission to eradicate poverty housing in Weld County," Witt-Brown said.

For the past 35 years, the organization has been working in the region. However, this project is slated to increase the annual build rate to more than 40 homes per year for the next four years.

"That is a pretty big deal for a little affiliate that has been building about five homes a year," Witt-Brown said.

A recipient of the organization's previous work, Brayan Rodriguez, said his family's life was forever changed in a way many others will soon be.

"It was very life-changing for me," Rodriguez said.

Brayan Rodriguez CBS

Rodriguez, just 14 years old, and his family were able to build their own home through Habitat for Humanity. He said his family's trajectory has changed thanks to the organization.

"It really does feel like home for us. We were struggling in our past homes. When we got the opportunity for a house, me and my brother were so excited that we could move on from the past," Rodriguez said. "I can finally have a dog. I can finally paint my room. I can finally have some privacy without my brother being annoying. But overall the family experience with my dog."

Rodriguez said he wanted to be there for the groundbreaking to share his experience, and to celebrate that many other families will one day have the same joy he does.

"For me, it is really sad seeing other kids and families who don't have homes and can't afford one. I am grateful for those families that are able to get a home like me. I am grateful for them," Rodriguez said.