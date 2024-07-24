Denver Nuggets announces preseason schedule with first game against Boston Celtics in Abu Dhabi

With the NBA Summer League now in the books, it's grind time for teams, and now it has been revealed who the Denver Nuggets will open the preseason against for the 2024-25 season.

On Wednesday, the league released the Nuggets preseason schedule as Denver is set to kick off the new basketball year with the champs, the Boston Celtics. The Nuggets will face off against Boston on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

In the first game in Abu Dhabi, the Nuggets will be represented as "Home" and will be "Away" in the second game. On Oct. 13, the Nuggets will be at Ball Arena against the Phoenix Suns and will see the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Oct. 15. Denver will then close out the preseason on the road with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 18.

With the games being in Abu Dhabi, they are expected to reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on TV and digital media, airing live in the UAE and across the Middle East.

This preseason, the Nuggets will take the floor with a somewhat new-look team after trading Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets along with three unprotected second-round picks, losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to free agency after the guard signed a three-year deal with the Orlando Magic and acquiring Russell Westbrook after the guard was picked up by Denver following a trade to the Utah Jazz and being bought out of his contract.

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic called for Westbrook to join the team, and now with him officially clearing waivers, Denver picked up a veteran player and nine-time NBA All-Star who has made an impact in the league based on his athletic ability and fierce gameplay every night on the court who can also pour his knowledge to other players.