Nazem Kadri's day with Stanley Cup marks historic visit to Mosque in hometown
Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri, now former Avalanche center, brought the Cup to his hometown of London, Ontario.
His day with the Cup marked a historic visit to a local mosque — the first time an NHL player visited the Muslim place of worship was visited for a player's day with Stanley.
Kadri was joined by friends, family and community members in great number.
"Oh it's incredible," Kadri said in an interview. "This is a day I had circled on my calendar. You know, I didn't expect this kind of turnout. So very grateful for all the supporters I've had in London. To start at the mosque and to finish here and to have a perfect day is just a cherry on top."
Kadri remains a beloved member of the 2022 Avs championship team, but will continue his NHL career in Calgary after signing a $49 million deal with the Flames this summer as a free agent.
RELATED:
for more features.