Watch CBS News
Sports

Nazem Kadri's day with Stanley Cup marks historic visit to Mosque in hometown

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Kadri's day with Stanley Cup marks historic visit to Mosque in home town
Kadri's day with Stanley Cup marks historic visit to Mosque in home town 00:57

Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri, now former Avalanche center, brought the Cup to his hometown of London, Ontario.

His day with the Cup marked a historic visit to a local mosque — the first time an NHL player visited the Muslim place of worship was visited for a player's day with Stanley.  

nazem-kadri-day-with-the-cup-mosque.jpg
via CBS

Kadri was joined by friends, family and community members in great number. 

"Oh it's incredible," Kadri said in an interview. "This is a day I had circled on my calendar. You know, I didn't expect this kind of turnout. So very grateful for all the supporters I've had in London. To start at the mosque and to finish here and to have a perfect day is just a cherry on top."

Kadri remains a beloved member of the 2022 Avs championship team, but will continue his NHL career in Calgary after signing a $49 million deal with the Flames this summer as a free agent.  

RELATED: 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 12:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.