Kadri's Stanley Cup victory serves as an added reason to celebrate for Nonprofit Black Girl Hockey Club

Nonprofit Black Girl Hockey Club was also celebrating the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup victory Sunday night, particularly excited for Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri, a Canadian of Lebanese descent.

The club advocates for Black women in ice hockey, and after the Avs were crowned champion, the nonprofit also took the chance to celebrate Kadri's victory as a personal of color in a sport that historically has more barriers to entry for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) community members.

Black Girl Hockey Club tweeted out two pictures of Kadri with the cup -- one with "how it started" and a second with "how it's going."