What to expect at this year's National Western Stock Show
The 117th National Western Stock Show kicks off Thursday at high noon with the Stock Show Parade featuring 30 Longhorn cattle making their way through downtown Denver. Dr. Temple Grandin is serving as this year's Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal.
This year's National Western Stock Show runs Jan. 7-22 and features rodeos, horse shows, family shows and more.
National Western Stock Show President/CEO Paul Andrews talked with CBS News Colorado about the excitement surrounding this year's festivities.
"There's something for everyone at the National Western Stock Show. We have 29 of the greatest rodeo performances you'll ever see in our 16 days. We have 14 horse show performances, you'll never see any better horse shows than you'll see here," said Andrews.
More than 700,000 people are expected to attend this year's Stock Show.
"There's really something for everyone here, whether you really enjoy seeing animals or just being in the petting zoo, or just experiencing agriculture like you could never show you kids anywhere in Denver, Colorado, it's here for 16 days," said Andrews.
"We've got acres and acres of shopping. So if you just want to come shop and eat some of the greatest food- we've been featured on Carnival Eats- you can come do that too. So there is truly something for everyone. There is a petting zoo, there is a pony ride area for kids. So this is a great family activity."
The National Western Stock Show is hiring some seasonal positions and the volunteer crew is looking for people who would like to volunteer their time.
"We've got about 800 volunteers but we could use 1,000. We would love to have you become part of the family," said Andrews.
All ticketed events include free parking and grounds admission.
