What to expect at this year's National Western Stock Show

The 117th National Western Stock Show kicks off Thursday at high noon with the Stock Show Parade featuring 30 Longhorn cattle making their way through downtown Denver. Dr. Temple Grandin is serving as this year's Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal.

CBS

This year's National Western Stock Show runs Jan. 7-22 and features rodeos, horse shows, family shows and more.

National Western Stock Show President/CEO Paul Andrews talked with CBS News Colorado about the excitement surrounding this year's festivities.

"There's something for everyone at the National Western Stock Show. We have 29 of the greatest rodeo performances you'll ever see in our 16 days. We have 14 horse show performances, you'll never see any better horse shows than you'll see here," said Andrews.

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 19: The American flag is brought in to start the 2020 Wild West Show at the Cinch Arena in the Events Center at the National Western Stock Show on January 19, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. For the past 114 years, The National Western Stock Show has been a place to celebrate the Western Lifestyle. The Wild West Show offers an opportunity to step back in time and experience the legacy of the West. It showcases the legacy of the old West. The show includes Bronc riding,Texas Longhorns, Stagecoach robberies, precision bull whips, indian dancers, Chuck wagon races, Escaramuza Flor de Aguilena riders, a performance of Annie Oakley, Riders of the Steppes, Mexican Charros, bareback riding, indian dancing and more. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

More than 700,000 people are expected to attend this year's Stock Show.

"There's really something for everyone here, whether you really enjoy seeing animals or just being in the petting zoo, or just experiencing agriculture like you could never show you kids anywhere in Denver, Colorado, it's here for 16 days," said Andrews.

"We've got acres and acres of shopping. So if you just want to come shop and eat some of the greatest food- we've been featured on Carnival Eats- you can come do that too. So there is truly something for everyone. There is a petting zoo, there is a pony ride area for kids. So this is a great family activity."

The National Western Stock Show is hiring some seasonal positions and the volunteer crew is looking for people who would like to volunteer their time.

"We've got about 800 volunteers but we could use 1,000. We would love to have you become part of the family," said Andrews.

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 9: Jesus Castillo, of Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, tries to stay on his horse during the Charro Style bareback riding event during the National Western Stock Show's Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza 2022 at the Denver Coliseum on January 9, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The show is a display of Mexican heritage and history. It is directed by Gerardo "Jerry" Diaz. The show features Charro style bareback ridding and bull riding, Escaramuza Charra Flor De Aguilena side saddle riding team, performances by Jerry Diaz, his wife Staci and their son Nicholas, Mutton Bustin' and Mexican matadors. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

All ticketed events include free parking and grounds admission.

LINK: National Western Stock Show