National Western Stock Show kick-off parade will march through Denver today
The 2023 National Western Stock Show kick-off parade will wind through downtown Denver on Thursday. Dr. Temple Grandin has been named as Grand Marshal of the annual event.
The kick-off parade starts at noon on Thursday with Grandin leading the iconic march of longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through downtown Denver.
The parade will go from Union Station to 17th Street to Glenarm Place and celebrates the 117th National Western Stock Show.
Grandin is an author, speaker and professor of animal science at Colorado State University.
The National Western Stock Show will open its doors on Saturday morning. The show runs from Jan. 7-22. Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.