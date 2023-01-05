National Western Stock Show kick-off parade will march through Denver today

National Western Stock Show set to kick off in Colorado

Western Stock Show set to kick off in Colorado

Western Stock Show set to kick off in Colorado

The 2023 National Western Stock Show kick-off parade will wind through downtown Denver on Thursday. Dr. Temple Grandin has been named as Grand Marshal of the annual event.

The kick-off parade starts at noon on Thursday with Grandin leading the iconic march of longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through downtown Denver.

Cowboys push a herd of Texas Longhorn steers down a city street as the annual cattle drive through downtown takes place January 9, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The parade kicks off the yearly National Western Stock Show. Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

The parade will go from Union Station to 17th Street to Glenarm Place and celebrates the 117th National Western Stock Show.

Grandin is an author, speaker and professor of animal science at Colorado State University.

The National Western Stock Show will open its doors on Saturday morning. The show runs from Jan. 7-22. Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com.