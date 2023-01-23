Watch CBS News
National Western Stock Show ends with a message of thanks from organizers

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

This year's National Western Stock Show was one for the record books. Sunday was the final day of the event.

A final attendance tally for the Denver tradition shows more than 702,000 guests visited the National Western Stock Show in 2023. That's the fourth highest attended show in the 117-year history of the Stock Show.

At the conclusion of the event, organizers wrote a message of thanks on social media to "every single guest, volunteer, exhibitor, vendor, cowboy, and cowgirl" who participated.

"With your help, we have the opportunity to support the future of agriculture through education," they wrote in a Sunday night Facebook post.

CBS News Colorado spent one of the last days of the show with Brian Coleman from Mark Messenger Memorial Hitch. Reporter Conor McCue discovered few exhibitors know their craft or team like Coleman.

"It just has such a rich history in Western events and livestock events," said Coleman.

