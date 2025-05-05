National Endowment for the Arts sending grant terminations after Trump's proposed budget calls for shuttering agency

Trump says short-term recession would be "ok"

The National Endowment for the Arts, the nation's largest funder of arts and arts education, has begun sending grant terminations to arts organizations.

President Trump's proposed budget, released last week, calls for shutting down the agency, which was founded in 1965. Mr. Trump's budget proposals in his first term had called to shut down the agency, though Congress has decided each time to fund the agency.

In 2024, the NEA has doled out about $200 million in grants to nonprofit art organizations, public arts agencies and organizations, colleges and universities, federally recognized tribal communities and individual writers and translators, according to the agency. The funds are appropriated by Congress annually.

Local theaters, literary groups and organizations began receiving either full and immediate withdrawals of their federal funding from NEA, or have been told they can draw down funds up until May 31, according to an NEA employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The total number of affected organizations isn't known yet. One employee said that the Trump administration's terminations impact all grant awards and offers made in November 2024.

According to a text of an NEA withdrawal email received by one organization, the NEA said it is updating its grant policies and priorities "to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President."

It then says the NEA will prioritize projects that "elevate the Nation's HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful, and support the economic development of Asian American communities." It adds that organizations can appeal the withdrawal within 7 calendar days of their notice.