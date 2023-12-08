"Outstanding" Nathan MacKinnon records 223rd multi-point game of his career, moves to 4th place in franchise history

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist on Thursday night in the Colorado Avalanche's 4-2 home loss to the Winnipeg Jets. It was the star forward's 223rd multi-point game of his career and he moved into fourth place in franchise history for multi-point games.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche advances the puck against Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets in the second period at Ball Arena on Thursday. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

MacKinnon scored his 10th goal of the season in the second period. Then, two days after recording his 500th career assist, he sent a backhanded pass to Joel Kiviranta, who crashed the net and got the puck past Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with 31 seconds remaining in the second period. That was all the scoring the Avs could muster in the game, though.

MacKinnon extended his overall point streak to 10 games and home point streak to 12.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he thought Mackinnon was "outstanding" at Ball Arena.

"We've got to get more guys going in the same direction. We're kind of hit and miss throughout our lineup for the last little bit. It's costing us," Bednar said of the Avalanche, who still lead the Central Division despite the loss.

MacKinnon moved past Peter Forsberg on the franchise list of multi-point games. Still ahead of him on the list are Michel Goulet (256), Peter Stastny (313) and Joe Sakic (473). Goulet and Stastny both reached those marks when the Avalanche were still the Nordiques in Quebec.