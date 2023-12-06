Nathan MacKinnon becomes fourth player in Colorado Avalanche franchise history to record 500 assists

Nathan MacKinnon became the fourth player in Colorado Avalanche franchise history to record 500 assists. He reached the milestone during a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche is named a star of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena on December 5, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

During the game at Ball Arena the speedy Colorado forward had a goal and two assists.

MacKinnon joins Joe Sakic, Peter Stastny and Peter Forsberg as the only players with more than 500 assists. Stastny did it in the 1980s before the Quebec Nordiques moved to Denver.

"It's pretty cool," said MacKinnon. "I always like to take pride in seeing guys and play-making."

MacKinnon was the first overall pick by Colorado in 2013. This season he has 34 total points, which is the sixth highest of all players in the NHL.