Nathan MacKinnon has second 4-goal game of the season in Colorado Avalanche win over Washington Capitals

Nathan Mackinnon, have yourself another 4-goal night.

The star forward willed the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Washington Capitals at home on Wednesday night.

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 24: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his third goal against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena on January 24, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

With the Avs ending the first period up 1-0, MacKinnon began the second period quickly with a goal for the Avs, and he ensured his team would have a hefty lead going into the third period when he completed a natural hat trick on the power play.

Neither MacKinnon nor the Avs were done adding to the lead to secure victory, scoring his fourth goal of the night in the late minutes of the third period.

MacKinnon finished the game with 5 points, and this was the second time this season No. 29 put on a 4-goal performance.

MacKinnon now has 30 goals on the season, leading the team with 82 points through 48 games played.

