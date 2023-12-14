Watch CBS News
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon reaches 800 career points

By Jesse Sarles

What a career it has been so far for Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon. On Wednesday night he reached a new NHL milestone -- 800 career points.

Sabres Avalanche Hockey
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, right, congratulates right wing Mikko Rantanen after he scored a goal against the Buffalo Sabres in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

He reached 800 in a game in which he recorded 2 assists. The Avalanche defeated the Buffalo Sabres at home 5-1.

MacKinnon assisted on goals by Mikko Rantanen in the first period and Valeri Nichushkin in the third.

MacKinnon is now the fifth player in franchise history to reach the 800-point mark. MacKinnon also extended his point streak to 13 games and has at least a point in all 15 home games this season.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 7:39 AM MST

