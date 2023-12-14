Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon reaches 800 career points
What a career it has been so far for Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon. On Wednesday night he reached a new NHL milestone -- 800 career points.
He reached 800 in a game in which he recorded 2 assists. The Avalanche defeated the Buffalo Sabres at home 5-1.
MacKinnon assisted on goals by Mikko Rantanen in the first period and Valeri Nichushkin in the third.
MacKinnon is now the fifth player in franchise history to reach the 800-point mark. MacKinnon also extended his point streak to 13 games and has at least a point in all 15 home games this season.
PHOTO GALLERY: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson honored at Ball Arena in return to Colorado
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.