Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon reaches 800 career points

What a career it has been so far for Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon. On Wednesday night he reached a new NHL milestone -- 800 career points.

He reached 800 in a game in which he recorded 2 assists. The Avalanche defeated the Buffalo Sabres at home 5-1.

MacKinnon assisted on goals by Mikko Rantanen in the first period and Valeri Nichushkin in the third.

MacKinnon is now the fifth player in franchise history to reach the 800-point mark. MacKinnon also extended his point streak to 13 games and has at least a point in all 15 home games this season.

