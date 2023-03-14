Mystery contamination turns Idaho Springs wastewater a light shade of pink

The City of Idaho Springs has a mystery contamination leaking into their wastewater that's turning the water a light shade of pink. It has nothing to do with the drinking water but remains a concern.

On Tuesday morning, officials found the source where the contaminant is coming from. They're still testing to figure out what that contaminant is, but they're confident it's nontoxic.

The treated wastewater does go back into Clear Creek and to Black Hawk where the drinking water is collected. That's why officials stress it's so important to get this fixed soon.

They're working as fast they can to get it back to normal but it's not something they can just shut off.

"Unless you wanted to turn off the entire town, and say 'no more water for everybody,'" said Edward Sigward with the wastewater facility in Idaho Springs.

Crews believe they should be able to get this situation sorted out and cleared from the water system by the end of the day or Wednesday.