Muslim women teach each other how to be strong and safe at weekend events

Saddyna Belmashkan spent Saturday learning weight training for free at Endorphin Gym in Denver.

"In our faith we believe our body is an amana," she said. "A trust to be taken care of."

SADDYNA BELMASHKAN CBS

Her teacher was Kulsoom Abdullah' a Pakistani-American who was the first woman to participate in the world weightlifting championship for Pakistan. She says she wants women to exercise so they can be strong.

"Try to do a little bit each day and try to be consistent," said Abdullah.

KULSOOM ABDULLAH CBS

On Sunday Saddyna and her sisters in faith learned basic self-defense to go along with their newfound strength, in case they are attacked by someone and need to escape.

"You never know if you might find yourself in a dangerous situation," said Belmashkan.

Saddyna's concerns aren't unfounded. Because of their practice of veiling and the war in Gaza, Muslim women have become easy targets for hate.

A video taken during a march on Saturday for Palestine shows the crowd composed largely of Muslims being attacked by someone throwing eggs out of a high-rise window.

CBS

Kulsoom Abdullah says being strong will help women weather the storm of hatred they see rising in America right now.

"You're going to be carrying yourself differently and that body language in and of itself makes you less of a victim," said Abdullah.

CBS

Saddyna agrees and says she grateful she now knows how to defend herself.

"I do think it's helpful to know. Just in case," she said.

Just helpful learning tips for survival. Their taekwondo instructor told them, "you aren't Jackie Chan. Do not fight. Just fight back enough to run away."