Search is on for 3 suspects who wore masks when they shot and killed a Lakewood man

Lakewood police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The victim was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat.

Lakewood Police Searching for Homicide Suspects: pic.twitter.com/AigmTI1Pmc — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) August 2, 2022

Police also believe the suspects had tried to rob people at a nearby bus stop.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department's tip line at 303-763-6800. Authorities said they have recovered a vehicle that was associated with the shooting. That recovery took place on Monday in Denver. Some of the suspects in that vehicle ran away and others were taken to jail on unrelated warrants. So far it's not clear if any of the people in that car were involved in Contreras' death.