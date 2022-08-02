Watch CBS News
Local News

Search is on for 3 suspects who wore masks when they shot and killed a Lakewood man

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Lakewood police search for 3 murder suspects who wore masks
Lakewood police search for 3 murder suspects who wore masks 00:25

Lakewood police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting near Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The victim was 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Surveillance video shows three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Contreras dead in the driver's seat.

Police also believe the suspects had tried to rob people at a nearby bus stop.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department's tip line at 303-763-6800. Authorities said they have recovered a vehicle that was associated with the shooting. That recovery took place on Monday in Denver. Some of the suspects in that vehicle ran away and others were taken to jail on unrelated warrants. So far it's not clear if any of the people in that car were involved in Contreras' death.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 12:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.