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Multiple people stabbed in north Denver neighborhood, police investigating

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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The Denver Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left multiple people injured on Saturday.

Around 6:22 p.m., the police department said it was investigating a stabbing in the 5100 block of N. Sherman Street. They said four people suffered non-life-threatening wounds during what they believe was a domestic disturbance. The DPD added that an unknown number of those victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The department says they took a suspect into custody, who is also receiving treatment for their wounds at a local hospital. Once released, they will be booked into jail.

There is no information yet on possible charges the suspect may face, but the DPD says the final determination on charges will be made by the district attorney's office.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the DPD.

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