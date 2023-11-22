Multicultural Thanksgiving brings Colorado community together with cuisine

Hundreds gathered at the Assumption of the Theotokos Cathedral for a feast with flavors from all over the world. The African Community Center of Denver hosted a multicultural community dinner to welcome newcomer refugees to their first Thanksgiving.

"I came and sat down here, and I felt welcome today. This was like my family," said Nyadak Pal, an Aurora resident who immigrated from Sudan. Her family came to Aurora in the 90s, fleeing a civil war.

Traditional favorites like turkey and mashed potatoes joined in harmony with borscht salads and kasha varnishkes.

Michelle Lanier, founder of Ruby's Market and R Bazaar, helped facilitate the use of cuisine to bring cultures together. R Bazaar honors the journey of refugee and immigrant artisans by showcasing their food, art, and entrepreneurship.

"We brought in food to break bread together across cultures, but we also included traditional Thanksgiving food," said Lasnier. "They're eating at tables that are not assigned seating, and they're sharing and breaking bread together."

Lasnier, a refugee advocate, also organizes the delivery of care baskets to local immigrants featuring foods from their native countries.

In respect of multiple cultures, the event did not serve alcohol and all the meat provided was halal.

The City of Aurora's Office of International and Immigrant Affairs was created to facilitate the integration of immigrants and refugees into Aurora's civic, economic, and cultural life.

"Our local community plays a great role because some are from their countries, and they speak their language. We really work closely with our existing community leaders to help our newcomers," said Minsoo Song, Community Outreach Coordinator for Aurora's Office of International and Immigrant Affairs.

Song, who is a first-generation Korean immigrant, says she's grateful to work for a city that felt the need to have an office dedicated to assisting immigrants. She understands that newcomers often need assistance settling in.

Adjusting to life here takes more than learning the language.

"We help with things like how to open your water account, how to open your electricity account, how to register your kid with the school district," said Song. "We also provide programs like ESL classes, citizenship classes and leadership programs."

ACC say it's on track to welcoming the highest number of refugees in the organization's twenty-year history.

At Nyadak's table, she says there's always room for more.

"I think all of it starts with just having a conversation. You were so bold to come to me, right?" Nyadak said to CBS Colorado's Tori Mason. "That's the beauty of Aurora. You can find the world in Aurora."

Partners for this year's event included Calvary Bible Church, Rodef Shalom, Highlands Church, the Downtown Denver Islamic Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Highlands Ranch Stake), and the Colorado National Guard's Chaplains. All of these partners contributed food for our event, in addition the global foods prepared by R Bazaar chefs (Ukrainian and Sudanese).