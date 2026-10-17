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Authorities investigating multi-vehicle crash on I-25 south of Denver

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that caused lane closures on I-25 south of Denver.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, lane closures are in place on southbound I-25 between County Line Road and C-470 due to the crash.

The Lone Tree Police Department says five vehicles were involved in the crash. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. They have not yet released further information on the cause of the crash.

Officers said two lanes are open, and tow trucks are en route to clear the scene.

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