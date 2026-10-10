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Multi-vehicle crash in Denver causes temporary closure of Peña Boulevard

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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The Denver International Airport says a multi-vehicle crash in Denver temporarily caused outbound Peña Boulevard to close on Saturday.

The airport posted a traffic alert around 5:40 p.m., stating that multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Peña Boulevard at Tower Road. They warned drivers to expect delays and backups in the area.

The airport said traffic was detoured off Peña Boulevard onto Tower Road and could re-enter using the Tower Road ramp while crews worked at the scene.

They did not release further information on the crash or the people involved.

At 6:39 p.m., the airport shared an update saying all vehicles were removed from the roadway and traffic was restored.

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