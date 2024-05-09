Mountain skiing still an option at several Colorado resorts, including Copper

Colorado mountain skiing still an option at several resorts, including Copper

Colorado mountain skiing still an option at several resorts, including Copper

While closing day is quickly approaching, Copper Mountain is still squeezing the last snowy days out of its runs and skiers and snowboarders are absolutely loving the late-late season opportunities.

While the resort typically closes the third week of April, it has pushed its open skiing far into May. The closing day is now scheduled for Sunday. Such a late ski season is commonplace for a few resorts like Breckenridge, Winter Park, and A-Basin, but unusual for Copper. Even though there's only one lift running, Copper spokeswoman Olivia Butrymovich said it's not for lack of snow.

"We are plowing the road to install our new Timberline chairlift," Butrymovich explained.

Since construction season is so short in the high country, Copper can't afford to get started late, and therefore next season's lift upgrade supersedes the extra credit skiing at this point. That hasn't stopped folks from making the most of the one lift's runs, which are still nicely covered in snow, with little to no bald patches. It's like a mid-season snowpack.

"I don't ever remember it being this late," skier Shael Buchen said on Thursday with a smile. "You just can't beat it, it is absolutely amazing."

Copper believes this is in the top ten snowiest seasons on record, which has helped them hold on to this much terrain for this long.