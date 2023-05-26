Road to top of Mount Evans opens for the season

Road to top of Mount Evans opens for the season

Road to top of Mount Evans opens for the season

Crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation opened Mount Evans Highway on Friday morning. The road climbs all the way to the summit of Mount Evans, the 14th highest peak in Colorado.

Timed tickets are required for visitors to the area.

The U.S. Forest Service manages the Mount Evans area and calls the highway "the highest paved road in North America." The road leads visitors to within a couple hundred feet of the 14,264-foot summit.

Another popular high altitude summertime drive in Colorado also opened on Friday. Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park opened in the early morning.