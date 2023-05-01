1 injured in hit-and-run crash involving multiple motorcycles on Interstate 70

Authorities are searching for a driver they say fled from the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles on Sunday. It happened on Interstate 70 in the western part of the Denver metro area. The crash was in the westbound lanes between the exits for 32nd Avenue and Colorado Mills.

West Metro Fire responded to the accident on a report of multiple motorcycles down. One person was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood.

Officials from the Colorado State Patrol say two motorcycles were hit by a tow truck. They have not determined if alcohol or speed was a factor for either party involved.

The mother of the injured person in the crash said both of her sons were involved in the crash. The one who was seriously injured has a broken collarbone and kneecap.

The CSP said on Sunday they might have an idea who the driver might be but they weren't releasing any information about that person or their vehicle late Sunday.

The Colorado State Patrol is reminding motorcycle riders to be safe while on the roads to avoid accidents. Last year there were 82 motorcycle deaths on Colorado roadways compared to 78 in 2021, which is a 5% percent increase.