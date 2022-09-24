Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcycle-versus-pedestrian crash one of three fatal overnight crashes in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.

A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. 

The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. 

Speed was not believed to be a factor, according to the State Patrol, but investigators say drugs and/or alcohol may have been a factor on the part of the pedestrian.

That's just one of three fatal crashes that occurred overnight.

Near Conifer, a 2002 Chevy Silverado was northbound with two people on board. The truck came around a left curve, went off the right side of the road and rolled over just after 2 a.m.

The driver, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Glendale man, had minor injuries. Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor, according to the State Patrol. 

And few details were available on another fatal crash that happened around 2 a.m., this one at Weld County Road 64 and Weld County Road 27.

There, the 24-year-old driver of a 2010 BMW sedan died in a crash, while the 25-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. Investigators did not provide any details as to the circumstances or contributing factors to the crash.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 12:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.