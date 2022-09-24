Motorcycle-versus-pedestrian crash one of three fatal overnight crashes in Colorado

A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.

A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital.

The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital.

Speed was not believed to be a factor, according to the State Patrol, but investigators say drugs and/or alcohol may have been a factor on the part of the pedestrian.

That's just one of three fatal crashes that occurred overnight.

Near Conifer, a 2002 Chevy Silverado was northbound with two people on board. The truck came around a left curve, went off the right side of the road and rolled over just after 2 a.m.

The driver, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Glendale man, had minor injuries. Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor, according to the State Patrol.

And few details were available on another fatal crash that happened around 2 a.m., this one at Weld County Road 64 and Weld County Road 27.

There, the 24-year-old driver of a 2010 BMW sedan died in a crash, while the 25-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. Investigators did not provide any details as to the circumstances or contributing factors to the crash.