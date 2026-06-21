Motorcycle driver killed in crash while passing between vehicles in Denver metro area, police say

Police say a motorcycle driver was killed Saturday night when they were involved in a crash south of Denver.

According to the Englewood Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling between vehicles when it struck the side of an SUV at the intersection of S. University Boulevard and E. Floyd Avenue.

When Englewood police officers and Denver paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the motorcycle unresponsive. The paramedics pronounced the motorcycle driver dead at the scene.

Police say the driver's identity may be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after notifying the driver's next of kin.

The police department did not report any other injuries in connection with the crash.

The EPD says the crash remains under investigation.