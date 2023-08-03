Mother wants answers after Adams County deputy kills her son

It's been more than two weeks since 35-year-old Mario Ortega was shot and killed by an Adams County deputy at the Lakeside Inn on Federal Boulevard. The family still has so many unanswered questions.

July 3 would be the last day Yolanda Venzor would see her son alive and well. He had brought her a bouquet of pink roses for her birthday.

"He was a mama's boy, he treated me like his queen," said Venzor.

As she holds on to her necklace which has a picture of her and her son, Mario Ortega, now only a memory, she cried in disbelief asking for answers.

Yolanda Venzor and her family still have so many questions about the night Ortega died and how he did after an encounter with an Adams County deputy.

"We'd like the police report, the body cam, the reason for him making contact with Mario, why did he got off his police unit and was already armed?" said Venzor.

Surveillance video from the motel obtained by CBS News Colorado through a family member shows the quick encounter.

An Adams County deputy parked in front of Ortega's SUV and as he exits her car, pulled out his gun.

He then walked around that SUV and found Ortega who also appeared to be armed.

The video shows Ortega backing away from the deputy, holding an object to his head then the deputy shoots him.

"I'll never be the same again, ever," said Venzor.

According to Adams County Sheriff's Office, this was a self-initiated response by the deputy. There was no 911 call. Ortega was said to be seen with a female in his car who left.

"We have so many unanswered questions they even made contact with the female he was with?" said Venzor.

His family said Ortega had a criminal history, but was starting his life over in Greeley.

They plan to file a civil lawsuit.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is currently investigating the incident.

The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, and any changes to his status will be determined after the investigation is completed