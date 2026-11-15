Mother seeks justice after 18-year-old son fatally struck by water truck in Denver

An 18-year-old Denver student's dreams of building a better future for his mother and sisters were cut short Wednesday when he was fatally struck by a water truck on his way to school.

Marco Antonio Bautista Delgado, a freshman at Metropolitan State University Denver, was studying computer science and dreamed of financially supporting his family after graduation.

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Now, his mother, Eli Delgado, says she won't rest until justice is served.

Family and friends are remembering Marco Antonio Bautista Delgado as a gentle, kindhearted young man with a bright future ahead of him.

"He loved going to school, and that's where it happened," said Maria Luna, a family friend.

In an emotional interview, Eli Delgado described the pain of losing her son and struggling to process his sudden death.

"I don't know where my thoughts are right now," she said in Spanish.

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According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses told police Bautista Delgado was in a crosswalk near 9th Street and Auraria Parkway with the walk signal active when the driver of a water truck, identified as 24-year-old Connor Hinkle, made a left turn and struck him.

Police said Hinkle continued driving before returning to the scene.

Bautista Delgado was taken to Denver Health, where he later died.

Luna says her son was a friend of Bautista Delgado and remembered him as a shy young man who always wore a big smile. Behind that smile was a young man with big dreams.

The computer science student hoped to financially support his single mother after graduation so she would no longer have to work two jobs. Instead, his mother is left grieving a future they had envisioned together and the opportunity to say goodbye to her son.

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Denver police confirmed Hinkle was cited for careless driving resulting in death. The crash remains under investigation.

For Bautista Delgado's family, questions remain about the circumstances surrounding his death and whether the driver will face additional charges. The family expressed frustration that Hinkle was only cited while they grapple with the loss of their loved one.

"We need justice for Marco because it's not fair," the family said.

Eli Delgado is calling for the driver's arrest.

"Arrest him!" she said in Spanish.

Denver police have not provided further details about the citation or whether additional charges could follow. Investigators said alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination on any charges.