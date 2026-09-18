Mosco Pueblo Chile to be featured on Colorado 2028 American Innovation Coin

A Colorado culinary staple has been chosen to represent the state on the U.S. Mint's American Innovation Coin.

The $1 coins will represent innovation and innovators for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories and will be released as part of a multi-year series. Colorado's nominated designs feature the Pueblo Chile, which has been cultivated in the state for generations and is a major part of the state's agricultural history.

The five proposed designs for Colorado's 2028 American Innovation Coin feature the Mosco Pueblo chile. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

The Mosco chile in particular is one of the most popular and widespread variants and was developed by Colorado State University vegetable crop specialist Mike Bartolo. A chile that Polis says is the "very best chile that exists." Five designs were created to honor the state's history and Bartolo's innovation in developing the modern variant we primarily use today.

"This innovation is strengthened by reflecting on the culture and history of the generations of Coloradans before us, and the central role of chile in our culture and cuisine. The Pueblo Chile is part of Colorado's past, present and future innovation and I look forward to the final selection for Colorado's 2028 American Innovation Coin so that all Americans can see our Pueblo chile up close in pocket change and collector's books," said Polis.

U.S. Commission of Fine Arts' preferred design for the Colorado 2028 American Innovation Coin. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Polis says the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts reviewed the designs Friday morning, and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee will review them in October.

The Secretary of the Treasury will select the final design.

Pueblo Chiles on display and for sale at the Di Tomaso Farms tent at the 22nd annual Chile and Frijoles Festival on September 23, 2016. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The unveiling of these designs also coincides with the start of the 32nd Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, which runs from Sept. 18-20. The festival promotes Pueblo's agriculture and features live entertainment, street vendors, cooking competitions and lots and lots of chilies! Approximately 150,000 people from across the country are expected to descend on downtown Pueblo to enjoy the event.